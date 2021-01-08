Inland National Development to Build Chicago LGBTQ Clinic

Image by Michael Gaida via Pixabay.com

Howard Brown Health, Chicago’s nonprofit lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer healthcare organization, has selected Inland National Development Co. to build a 71,000-square-foot clinic in Chicago’s Northalsted neighborhood.

Part of Howard Brown’s multi-year expansion plan targeting a 2024 completion, the new facility will replace the existing Lakeview clinic located at 3245 N. Halsted St. Delivery is slated for late 2022.

Plans call for the five-story building to rise at 3501-3519 N. Halsted St., on a parcel which includes the former site of Little Jim’s Tavern. Architrave LTD initially designed a six-story, 88,000-square-foot facility, but plans were downsized to comply with neighborhood zoning laws.

Upon completion, the facility will include medical and dental clinics, a pharmacy, behavioral health, administrative offices and ground-floor retail. The property will also feature underground parking. The medical clinic will have twice the capacity of the existing clinic for primary care appointments and will also shorten high wait-times at Howard Brown’s Health Center located less than a mile away.

The development site is some 6 miles north of downtown Chicago, where the city’s tallest new office building is underway as of October. The location is easily accessible through public transportation, with several bus stations and the Addison subway station within walking distance.