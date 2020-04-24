InSite Property Group Strengthens Self Storage Team

Nathan McElmurry, Senior Vice President, Self Storage Acquisitions, SecureSpace Self Storage. Image courtesy of InSite Property Group

InSite Property Group has hired Nathan McElmurry to serve as senior vice president & head of self storage acquisitions. He brings 16 years of experience to his new role and will oversee investment activity for the company’s subsidiary, SecureSpace Self Storage.

Before joining the InSite subsidiary, McElmurry spent five years as senior vice president of acquisitions at SmartStop Self Storage REIT, where he spearheaded 150 self storage transactions. Prior to that, he worked as director of acquisitions at Trico Investments. Additionally, he served as principal at Wind River Group, director of real estate at GE Capital and senior analyst at CBRE.

McElmurry holds an MBA in real estate finance from University of Texas’ McCombs School of Business and graduated from Texas A&M University’s Dwight Look College of Engineering.

InSite Property Group also announced that it has 20 brand new self storage properties under development. On a national level, projects underway or in the planning stages accounted for 9.1 percent of existing stock as of February, a 10-basis-point increase over the previous month, according to a Yardi Matrix report.