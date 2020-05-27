Institutional Property Advisors Expands Phoenix Team

Tivon Moffitt (left) and Peter Bauman, Senior Vice Presidents, Institutional Property Advisors. Images courtesy of Institutional Property Advisors

Institutional Property Advisors, a division of Marcus & Millichap, has appointed Peter Bauman and Tivon Moffitt as senior vice presidents in Phoenix, adding a team of office and industrial real estate veterans to the company’s Southwestern coverage.

The two brokers, formerly with JLL, have sold a collective total of more than $1.5 billion in commercial real estate assets. Bauman and Moffitt specialize in working with institutional and private clients, assisting investors with acquisitions, dispositions, sale-leasebacks and recapitalization deals.

The addition of the investment sales and financing mavens will extend IPA’s investment services to major private and institutional clients in Arizona and throughout the broader Southwest region. With 11 years of industry experience, Bauman served with JLL for more than 3 years after holding the role of vice president at Colliers. The executive is a member of the NAIOP Commercial Real Estate Development Association.

Moffitt, who has 17 years of experience, is a graduate of the University of Pennsylvania and has earned the Master of Corporate Real Estate designation from CoreNet Global. He is also a member of NAIOP and served on the board of directors for NAIOP South Florida and CoreNet Global’s Arizona chapter.

The move comes after IPA announced the hiring of retail investment brokers Tom Lagos and Patrick Toomey in Los Angeles and El Segundo, Calif., respectively this past March. Both executives joined the firm from JLL. Last year, IPA hired Ray Allen as first vice president and Seth Heikkila as vice president, capital markets, for the company’s Seattle office.