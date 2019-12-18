Integra Realty Resources Brings Back New Jersey Office Director

John Gillooly, Director, Integra Realty Resources. Image courtesy of Integra Realty Resources

Industry veteran John Gillooly has returned to Integra Realty Resources as director of the firm’s northern New Jersey office. He had previously held the position until 2017, when Newmark Knight Frank acquired the regional office.

Gillooly is an expert in utility, telecommunications and transportation valuations, as well as in property tax assessment. At Integra, he will focus on developing the company’s consulting and litigation services, along with Senior Managing Director Paul Beisser and Managing Director Arthur Linfante.

With 30 years of experience in commercial real estate, Gillooly has been engaged in a wide range of specialized activities, such as mortgage financing and acquisition/disposition analysis. For the past two years, he served as first vice president at NKF’s Valuation & Advisory office in New Jersey.

The seasoned executive earned his bachelor’s degree in economics from Rutgers University and is a certified tax assessor and licensed real estate salesperson in New Jersey. Gillooly is also a member and former director of The Meadows Foundation, a New Jersey nonprofit dedicated to historic preservation and restoration.

This month, Integra Realty Resources has also welcomed back Michael Welch at the company’s Houston office. For the past three years, he served as JLL’s head of valuation and advisory services.