Intel Expands Arizona Footprint with $20B Investment

Fab 42 facility at Intel’s Ocotillo campus in Chandler, Ariz. Image courtesy of Intel

Intel is expanding its semiconductor manufacturing capacity, unveiling plans for two new factories at the company’s Ocotillo campus in Chandler, Ariz.

The build-out represents an investment of $20 billion. The new projects will provide more than 3,000 high-wage, high-tech jobs; 3,000 construction jobs, and 15,000 long-term jobs.

CEO Pat Gelsinger announced IDM 2.0, Intel’s integrated device manufacturing model strategy, at the company’s virtual webcast. The facilities will support increasing requirements for Intel’s current products and customers. Gelsinger was joined by Doug Ducey, Gov. of Arizona; Dr. Randhir Thakur, president of Intel Foundry Services; and Keyvan Esfarjani, Intel senior vice president in Manufacturing & Operations.

Thakur said in a prepared statement that Intel will continue its tradition of innovating and investing in Arizona. He noted support from partnerships with the State of Arizona and the Biden Administration for creating a business environment that encourages investment in this type of new semiconductor innovation.

Phoenix has been the go-to destination for big projects over the last few months. In January, The Kroger Co. announced a new facility in Phoenix, investing $89 million in the nearly 223,000-sqaure-foot development. Last month, a joint venture between Macerich and RED Development received rezoning approval from the city to move forward with the redevelopment of Paradise Valley Mall. The property will transform the 1.2 million-square-foot shopping center into a 6.5 million-square-foot mixed-use property.