Intercom Expands Chicago Footprint

Fulton West

Intercom has signed a 52,676-square-foot lease at a Class A office building in Chicago’s Fulton Market, nearly tripling its space from 17,655 square feet. The company will take over Sterling Bay’s headquarters space, as the developer will relocate its headquarters to 333 N. Green St. CBRE assisted Intercom in the deal, while Sterling Bay was self-represented.

Completed in 2017, Fulton West is a 290,000-square-foot property with floor plates ranging from 5,750 to 40,686 square feet. The building is LEED Gold certified and includes a multi-level garage for 796 vehicles, with a parking ratio of 3 spaces per 1000 square feet, as well as a fitness center.

Located at 1330 W. Fulton St., the nine-story building is within 1 mile of an intersection of interstates 290 and 90 and within walking distance of two subway stations. Chicago Midway International Airport is 9 miles from Fulton West, while Ogilvie Transportation Center is roughly 2 miles from the property. The building is within 1 mile of a 19-story mixed-use development scheduled for completion by spring 2021.

CBRE’s Kevin McLennan assisted Intercom in the deal, while Sterling Bay was represented in-house by Joy Jordan, Russ Cora and Gillian Keebler.