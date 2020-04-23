Interxion Starts Construction on Paris Digital Park

Image via Pixabay

Interxion, a Digital Realty Trust company, has kicked off construction on a data center development dubbed Interxion Paris Digital Park. Plans call for nearly 431,000 square feet of equipped space in four data centers with a combined power of 85 MW. The expansion comes on the heels of Digital Realty’s $8.4 billion acquisition of Interxion in March.

PAR8, the firm’s eighth Parisian data center, will be the first property in the new park. The facility will be delivered in three phases and provide more than 103,000 square feet and 19 MW of power when finalized. The first phase will encompass some 34,000 square feet and is slated for completion in late 2021. The company estimates construction costs for PAR8 to be in excess of $224 million, excluding land and other expenses.

The site for Paris Digital Park is close to PAR7, the company’s seventh facility in the French capital. Amenities include access to more than 90 carriers and internet service providers as well as 24/7 support and security. All the firm’s data centers in the city are interconnected and situated 4 to 6 miles from downtown Paris.

The move comes at a time when the coronavirus outbreak is causing delays in development activity. Equinix announced that it will “work closely with construction partners to minimize delays in the build schedule”, while Facebook suspended construction work for its facilities in Huntsville, Ala., and Clonee, Ireland.