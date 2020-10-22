Iron Mountain Extends Global Connectivity

Mark Lewis, Senior Director, Iron Mountain. Image courtesy of Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Data Centers, of Boston, and Telia Carrier, of Stockholm, have expanded their data center partnership with new IP transit services at the former’s facilities in Manassas, Va.; Pittsburgh; Edison, N.J.; and Phoenix, as well as London, Amsterdam and Singapore.

The partnership reportedly provides Iron Mountain’s data center customers with new options for high-performance diverse connectivity in the U.S. to global hubs in APAC and EMEA.

The partnership with Iron Mountain Data Centers will allow Telia Carrier to meet demand for high capacity, lower-latency services from critical industries that have rigorous requirements—including mitigating the risk of natural disasters and offering long-term scalability—to IT asset compliance and exacting global banking standards, according to Ivo Pascucci, Telia Carrier’s vice president of global sales.

As the operator of one of the world’s leading Tier 1 networks, Telia Carrier has more than 67,000 km (41,600 miles) of fiber connecting more than 300 points-of-presence in 35 countries across Europe, North America and Asia.

Mark Lewis, the U.K.–based senior director of Iron Mountain’s Network Ecosystem Development team, told Commercial Property Executive that the deal adds value to Iron Mountain’s portfolio. The additional connectivity to these facilities increases Iron Mountain’s value to its customers, he explained.

Further, Lewis said, “It’s a sign of Telia’s confidence in our portfolio that they want to come and join us.” The situation is “a little like an airport,” Lewis added. If an airline agrees to begin operating out of an airport, that strengthens both parties, presumably to extents that justify each side’s investment.

A worldwide web

Iron Mountain has been active both here and overseas in recent months.

This past June, the company landed a 10-year lease with an unidentified Fortune 100 company for the entirety of Iron Mountain’s FRA-1 data center in Frankfurt. This despite the fact that the facility’s first phase won’t be completed until the second quarter of 2021.

And in September, Iron Mountain nailed down a 6 MW prelease at its AZP-2 data center in Phoenix with an unidentified Fortune 100 company. This was after fully leasing the same facility’s initial phase of 4 MW.

Iron Mountain’s data center portfolio consists of 15 operational data centers across 13 markets in three regions (North America, APAC and EMEA). Including leasable capacity, as well as land and buildings held for future development, the company’s platform can support more than 350 megawatts of IT capacity at full build-out.