Irvine Co. Signs 5 San Diego Office Tenants

Centerside. Image courtesy of Irvine Co.

Irvine Co. has signed five leases totaling nearly 26,000 square feet at Centerside 1, an office building in a 488,554-square-foot Class A campus in San Diego. Horrocks Engineers Inc., the largest new tenant, will occupy 6,900 square feet. SGPA Planning & Architecture will relocate its headquarters to 6,700 square feet at the property. Fairway Independent Mortgage Corp., Pearlman Brown & Wax LLP and Anser Advisory LLC complete the new roster.

Located at 3111 Camino del Rio N. on a 6-acre plot in Mission Valley, the property is near the intersection of interstates 8 and 805. The area within a mile of the campus includes several retail and dining options, and the Mission Valley and Fashion Valley malls are less than 3 miles west. San Diego International Airport is 9 miles from Centerside 1.

The 13-story property was originally opened in 1982 and renovated in 1997, attaining LEED Silver certification, according to Yardi Matrix. Irvine is nearing completion of additional capital improvement work. Amenities include a lakeside deck, fitness and wellness spaces, gourmet food trucks and an on-site café.

Last month, Irvine entered the coworking realm with the introduction of Flex Workspace+. The service operates in Chicago and Orange County and provides flexible leases starting from six months.