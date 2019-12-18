Jacksonville Office Park Lands 2 New Leases

Innovation Park. Image courtesy of Colliers International

Susquehanna Holdings has added two new tenants to its roster at Innovation Park, a two-building, 275,229-square-foot office campus in Jacksonville, Fla.

HR software firm Paycor has leased 33,696 square feet and the Army Corps of Engineers has leased 5,659 square feet at the office campus. Colliers International negotiated the leases on behalf of landlord , bringing the property’s occupancy to 85 percent.

Innovation Park consists of a three-story building and a four-story building completed in 1983 and 1992, respectively. Susquehanna purchased the property in 2010 and has invested more than $2.5 million in exterior and interior upgrades since March 2018. Improvements include new roofs, redevelopment of the plaza area and renovation of the lobbies, corridor and atrium. Existing tenants at the business park include Verizon, Genpact, Intuition LLC and TMC Transportation.

Located at 6735 and 6737 Southpoint Drive S. in the Southside submarket, the 16-acre office campus is near the intersection of Interstate 95 and J. Turner Butler Boulevard. The property is roughly 9 miles southeast of downtown Jacksonville and 4 miles west of St. Johns Town Center. Innovation Park is also roughly 2 miles north of a 344,000-square-foot office property that sold for $35.8 million in June.

A Colliers’ Northeast Florida team is the leasing agent for the office park. Chuck Diebel, Matt Entriken, Wade Powers and Bob Selton represented the landlord in the lease negotiations.