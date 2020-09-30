Jacobs Tapped for Siemens Walpole Expansion

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. and Siemens Healthineers broke ground on the expansion of the Siemens manufacturing and R&D center for laboratory diagnostics in Walpole, Mass.

R&D Specs

Jacobs is providing engineering and construction support for more than 30 projects within the facility over a three-year period as part of a master plan to increase production capacity, expand office and lab space, and add a warehouse space at the existing 500,000-square-foot complex.

“Our team brings considerable knowledge to this project, with proven capabilities and 11 years previous on-site experience at Walpole,” said Ken Gilmartin, senior vice president of Life Sciences, Consumer Goods and Manufacturing for Jacobs, in prepared remarks.

Walpole is a main Siemens Healthineers location for developing and manufacturing laboratory diagnostics assays for immunoassay instruments, as well as consumables for molecular and blood gas testing instruments.

Image courtesy of Siemens