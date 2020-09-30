Jacobs Tapped for Siemens Walpole Expansion

The facility comprises 30 different projects which will be built over a three-year period as part of a master plan to increase production capacity and expand office and lab space.

Walpole facility rendering
Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. and Siemens Healthineers broke ground on the expansion of the Siemens manufacturing and R&D center for laboratory diagnostics in Walpole, Mass. 

R&D Specs

Jacobs is providing engineering and construction support for more than 30 projects within the facility over a three-year period as part of a master plan to increase production capacity, expand office and lab space, and add a warehouse space at the existing 500,000-square-foot complex. 

“Our team brings considerable knowledge to this project, with proven capabilities and 11 years previous on-site experience at Walpole,” said Ken Gilmartin, senior vice president of Life Sciences, Consumer Goods and Manufacturing for Jacobs, in prepared remarks.

Walpole is a main Siemens Healthineers location for developing and manufacturing laboratory diagnostics assays for immunoassay instruments, as well as consumables for molecular and blood gas testing instruments. 

Image courtesy of Siemens

