Jamestown, Clarion Go Shopping in Midtown Atlanta

By Veronica Grecu

Westside Provisions District

Atlanta—Local investment and management company Jamestown and New York-based Clarion Partners joined forces to acquire what has become the shopping and dining core of the west Midtown Atlanta area.

As recently reported by the Atlanta Business Journal, the partnership paid approximately $130 million for Westside Provisions District, a 261-742-square-foot urban destination that has revitalized and transformed Howell Mill Road over the past two decades. Though terms remained undisclosed, the transaction was brokered by Chris Decoufle with CBRE.

Jamestown will continue to serve as Westside Provisions’ managing partner. With this acquisition, the company has taken over the remaining ownership stake of the project’s original investment team, which involves Atlanta entrepreneurs Michael Phillips and Kathleen Walker through their firm TuckerMott Co.

Located at 1170 Howell Mill, Westside Provisions District was founded in 2008 as a marketing partnership between too adjacent projects: Westside Urban Market, a shopping and dining destination completed in 1999 by TuckerMott Co., and White Provision, a luxury retail and residential project developed in 2007 by a joint venture between Jamestown and Atlanta-based Westbridge Partners. Both projects are linked by a pedestrian bridge.

Westside Provisions District features a long list of dining venues, home furnishing stores and retailers such as Anthropologie, Free People, Lilith, Lululemon, Star Provisions, Le Jardin Français, Knoll, Atlanta MADE, Marcel and many others.

Back in 2012, Commercial Property Executive reported that Greystar and Prudential Real Estate broke ground on a retail and luxury residential community within the Westside Provisions District. Completed in 2014, Elan Westside Apartments is a 19-story building offering 197 upscale apartments including studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom units ranging from 611 to 1,600 square feet.

Image courtesy of Jamestown LP