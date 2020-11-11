Jamestown Enters Germany With 1.1 MSF Office Buy

Schanzenstrasse. Image courtesy of Jamestown

Jamestown has purchased three historic office buildings in Cologne, Germany. The acquisition marks the firm’s first-ever acquisition in Germany, and its second in Europe in less than a year. Jamestown purchased the assets in partnership with two institutional investors.

Built between 1890 and 1914, the 1.1 million-square-foot properties have a tenant roster featuring a mix of media and entertainment firms, including television production company Brainpool TV. Apleona Real Estate GmbH is set to act as manager for the property.

Located at Schanzenstrasse 22, 24, and 28, in the historic industrial neighborhood of Mulheim, the properties are 4 miles from downtown Cologne. The assets are also within 1 mile of Mulheim train station.

DLA Piper assisted the buyer, while McDermott, Will & Emery provided legal advice to the seller. Tresono Family Office represented the seller in the transaction.

Jamestown’s $12 billion portfolio encompasses several iconic buildings across the U.S., including a minority stake in the 2.3 million-square-foot U.S. Steel Tower in Pittsburgh. In July 2019, the company acquired the headquarters campus of Levi Strauss & Co. for $820 million.