JBG SMITH Delivers Amazon HQ2 Building

1770 Crystal Drive. Image courtesy of JBG SMITH

JBG SMITH has completed the redevelopment of 1770 Crystal Drive, a 273,000 square-foot office building in Arlington, Va.’s National Landing. Amazon will occupy the entire 259,000-square-foot office portion of the tower, as part of its HQ2 expansion to Northern Virginia.

The deal at Crystal Drive was in the e-commerce giant’s original office leasing plans totaling 537,000 square feet, disclosed roughly two years ago. Outgrowing its initial scheme, Amazon has now expanded to five locations and 857,000 square feet at the Northern Virginia development.

Completed under budget and two quarters ahead of schedule, the structure rises 14 stories. The original building—dating back to 1980—was completely remodeled. Designed by Gensler, the property now features floor-to-ceiling glass curtain walls and a two-story lobby, with outdoor terraces at the upper levels. The elevators and other mechanical systems were also updated as part of the project.

The 2.3-acre property is located near Ronald Reagan Airport and Interstate 395, 4 miles south of downtown Washington, D.C. The building sits next to a recently completed, street-level retail project, and the Crystal City Metro station and a commuter rail station are both within walking distance.

JBG SMITH is currently managing the construction of the first phase of Amazon’s headquarters campus in Crystal City, comprising two sustainable office towers. The project includes 2.1 million square feet of office, 50,000 square feet of retail and 1.1 acres of open-air public space.