JLL Brokers $12M Boston Warehouse Sale

Managing Director Brett Paulsrud and Associate Sam Campbell secured acquisition financing for buyers Oliver Street Capital and Bain Capital Real Estate.
202 Southampton St. Image courtesy of JLL

JLL Capital Markets has facilitated the $12.3 million sale of a 26,500-square-foot warehouse in Boston’s Newmarket District. Director Michael Restivo negotiated on behalf of the seller, a group of private investors. Managing Director Brett Paulsrud and Associate Sam Campbell secured acquisition financing for the buyer, a joint venture between Oliver Street Capital and Bain Capital Real Estate. Webster Five Centers Savings Bank originated the $10.7 million, fixed-rate loan.

The asset previously changed hands in January 2019, when Waldo Bros. Co. sold it for $7.3 million in a sale-leaseback transaction. The construction material provider continues to fully occupy the property.

Located on 2 acres at 202 Southampton St., the single-story facility was completed in 1970. The building has an office component, 29-foot clear heights, four grade-level and six dock-high doors. Situated a short distance from Interstate 93, the property is within 3 miles of downtown Boston.

In April, Paulsrud and Campbell facilitated a $13.3 million loan for the Bain Capital and Oliver Street joint venture’s acquisition of a 180,000-square-foot industrial property in Winchester, Mass. Tighe Logistics Group sold the asset for $19.4 million.

