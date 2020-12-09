JLL Closes Fully Leased Dallas Warehouse Sale

Park Row Logistics Center. Image courtesy of Peinado Construction

JLL Capital Markets has brokered the sale of Park Row Logistics Center, a 155,425-square-foot logistics property in Arlington, Texas. Managing Director Dustin Volz, Senior Director Stephen Bailey and Analysts Zach Riebe and Austin Ross assisted the seller, a joint venture between Stream Realty Partners and LaSalle Investment Management. Clarion Partners was the buyer.

Located on 9 acres at 3301 E. Park Row Drive, the single-story facility delivered in the fourth quarter of 2019. In April 2019, the seller and developer tapped Peinado Construction to serve as the general contractor for the project. American National Bank of Texas provided construction financing, Tarrant County records show.

The property has 32-foot clear heights, one drive-in and one oversized door, 22 dock-high doors and 60 loading bays. Mochila Fulfillment occupies the entire building. Situated halfway between Dallas and Fort Worth, the warehouse is within 5 miles of interstates 20 and 30. The tenant can reach approximately 58.6 million customers within a 24-hour drive, according to JLL.

