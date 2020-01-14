JLL Expands Madison Avenue Footprint

330 Madison Ave.

JLL has signed a 10-year lease expansion with Munich Re Group to occupy an additional 68,000 square feet at 330 Madison Ave. in Manhattan. With this lease, the brokerage company’s footprint in the building reached a total of 150,000 square feet, taking over a part of the second floor, the entire third, fourth and fifth floors, and a portion of the sixth floor. JLL has been a tenant there since early 2011.

The 850,000-square-foot office building spreads across 39 stories. Designed by Ely Jacques Kahn and completed in 1963, the Class A property underwent renovations in 2012, which resulted in a new glass curtain wall façade, lobby, updated systems and improved infrastructure. Other notable tenants include Guggenheim Partners, Glencore, American Century Investments and Gulf International Bank.

The asset is just a block from Grand Central Terminal. Other nearby amenities include various landmarks such as Rockefeller Center, St. Patricks Cathedral and the Museum of Modern Art, all located within walking distance.

JLL was represented in-house by New York Tri-State Chairman & President Peter Riguardi. Chairman Frank Doyle, Executive Managing Director Dave Kleiner and Managing Director Clark Finney acted on behalf of the landlord. Earlier this month, JLL arranged a refinancing for an office building in the area.