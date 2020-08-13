JLL Expands SoCal Team with 3 Additions

(From left to right) James Malone, Xavier Nolasco, Michael Freiberg. Image courtesy of JLL

JLL has added three brokers to its ranks in two of its Southern California offices.

James Malone and Michael Freiberg have joined as executive vice presidents in Los Angeles, while Xavier Nolasco was hired as vice president in the company’s Orange County office.

With 20 years of brokerage, agency leasing, corporate services, real estate development and law experience, Malone will be based in the company’s downtown Los Angeles office and in his new role, will focus on partnering with JLL’s tenant representation and agency leasing brokers. Malone previously worked at the company from 2003 to 2013 as senior vice president and national director.

Previously serving as a senior managing director at a national commercial real estate brokerage company, Freiberg brings nearly 30 years of experience in representing tenants in the Los Angeles area. During his career, he represented high-profile West Los Angeles tenants in the entertainment fields and in other leading industries. At JLL, he will grow the company’s tenant representation brokerage business.

Nolasco joins JLL from CBRE, where he served as a senior associate for nearly six years. He specializes in industrial and flex properties in the Orange County area. Nolasco began his brokerage career in 2012 and since then, he has worked with investors, property owners, owner-users, tenants and real estate professionals and completed more than 250 sales and leasing transactions. He will work with JLL’s Steve Wagner and Zach Niles to represent owners and occupiers in the leasing and sales of industrial properties throughout Orange County.

