JLL Expands Tenant Representation Team in Houston

Lonna Jenks, Vice President, JLL. Image courtesy of JLL

JLL has appointed Lonna Jenks as vice president of the tenant representation team at its Houston office. Her expertise includes working on renewals, expansions, site selections and acquisitions. She has also assisted clients with international requirements.

Most recently, Jenks acted as vice president of occupier solutions for Transwestern. Her previous experience includes positions such as associate broker and leasing consultant. She assisted clients from various industries: oil, gas, finance, insurance, legal and medical. Jenks completed transactions of more than 1 million square feet.

The newly appointed vice president has a bachelor’s degree in agribusiness and a master’s degree in real estate from Texas A&M University. She is an active member of CoreNet Houston, NAIOP, the Greater Houston Partnership and the Aggie Real Estate Network.

Earlier this month, JLL was appointed to manage leasing at 6624 Fannin Tower, a 506,000-square-foot medical office building within Houston’s Texas Medical Center. Texas Children’s Hospital purchased the asset four years ago from Catholic Health Initiatives.