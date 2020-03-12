JLL Names Head of Office Leasing

Jeff Eckert, Head of U.S. Office Agency Leasing, JLL. Image courtesy of JLL

JLL has appointed Jeff Eckert as its head of U.S. office agency leasing. Eckert will continue to work out of the firm’s Dallas office, where he previously served as managing director, leading the brokerage’s office agency leasing and property management functions. His tenure with JLL spans 13 years.

Prior to joining JLL in 2007, Eckert worked for Trammell Crow Co. for five years as a senior vice president. Before that, he held a senior associate role with PwC. The newly appointed executive earned his bachelor’s degree from Southern Methodist University’s Cox School of Business in 1995.

Managing Directors T.D. Briggs and Joel Pustmueller will assume Eckert’s previous role, each acting as the brokerage’s co-lead for leasing in the Dallas-Fort Worth metro area. The duo founded Peloton Commercial Real Estate, a leasing and property management firm, which JLL acquired this past September.