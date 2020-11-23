JLL Names Technologies Division Chief Product Officer

Sharad Rastogi, Chief Product Officer, JLL. Image courtesy of JLL

JLL has appointed Sharad Rastogi as chief product officer of the technologies division. Based in San Francisco, he is set to lead product strategy and engineering execution of the team’s technology offerings, helping with data-driven insights.

Before JLL, he acted as chief product officer at Dell Technologies. Prior to that, Rastogi held senior roles in general management, marketing, corporate development and strategy at Cisco, JDSU, Avid and Bain.

The newly appointed chief product officer has a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology in New Delhi and a master’s degree in manufacturing engineering from Boston University. He also holds an MBA from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania. Rastogi is an adviser at Boston University’s College of Engineering.

Recently, JLL represented the seller of an industrial facility, totaling 267,500 square feet, in Richmond, Calif. Bay Area Beverage Co. traded the asset in a $50.1 million sale-leaseback transaction.