JLL Negotiates Sale of Orlando 7-Eleven Property

7-ELeven at 9725 Universal Blvd. Image courtesy of JLL

JLL Capital Markets has brokered the $7.5 million sale of a 3,010-square-foot building leased to 7-Eleven in Orlando, Fla. A private investor purchased the recently delivered property from Comterra Development Group, public records show. Senior Director John Krzyminski and Analyst Max Krzyminski assisted the seller and procured the buyer.

Located on a 1-acre site at 9725 Universal Blvd., the single-story building was delivered earlier this year and features gasoline pumps. Convenience store 7-Eleven has 15 years left on its lease. The seller and developer acquired the land for $1.5 million from Southwood Development Co. in 2016, according to Orange County records.

Situated within Orlando’s tourist corridor, the property is across the street from a Walgreens store and close to two residential communities totaling 780 units. Downtown Orlando is 11 miles away. More than 36,600 people live within 3 miles of the store, according to JLL data.

