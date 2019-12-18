JLL Tapped to Lease Sacramento Office Building

100 Waterfront. Image courtesy of JLL

California State Teachers’ Retirement System (CalSTRS) has hired JLL to lease six floors incorporating 150,000 square feet of office space at 100 Waterfront Place in Sacramento, Calif. The 17-story building features a total of 409,000 square feet space and currently serves as the headquarters of the owner, CalSTRS. The office space will be available by the fall of 2022.

Situated at 100 Waterfront Place in West Sacramento, the office building is alongside the Sacramento River and within 2 miles of downtown. The property is near major roads, including Interstate 5 and Freeway 275, which grant access to the city’s international airport. The location is qualified as an Opportunity Zone, according to Yardi Matrix data.

Completed in 2009, the LEED Platinum-certified office tower occupies 5.8 acres and features 32,000-square-foot floor plates. Other characteristics include below and standard ceiling heights, five stories of parking spaces and a fitness center. CalSTRS has begun the construction of the second phase of its campus, a 10-story building encompassing 510,000 square feet, adjacent to the existing property.