JLL to Lease Component of Mixed-Use Manhattan Tower

76 Trinity Place rendering. Image courtesy of Trinity Church Wall Street

Trinity Church Wall Street has selected JLL to lease the 130,000-square-foot office component of 76 Trinity Place in Manhattan. Construction on the 26-story development began in early 2018, and the owner plans to deliver the first five floors of the building in spring.

The office space spans the 14th through 26th floors of the building and will have a dedicated entrance at 107 Greenwich St. The 18th floor will be home to tenant amenities including dining options, conference rooms and an outdoor terrace.

The property’s base—five floors known as Trinity Commons—will house a gymnasium, a teaching kitchen, art studios, meeting rooms and an event hall for use by the community. The owner plans to occupy three floors above the public area. The development team includes architect firms Pelli Clark Pelli and Stephen B. Jacobs Group. Gilsanz Murray Steficek is providing engineering services, and Hunter Roberts Construction Group is the general contractor.

JLL’s leasing team includes Vice Chairman Howard Hersch, Executive Managing Director John Wheeler, Managing Director Sam Seiler and Vice President Andrew Coe. In January, Wheeler arranged a 91,217-square-foot lease in Lower Manhattan on behalf of landlord Brookfield Properties.