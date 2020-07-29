JLL to Lease Future Houston Medical Tower

Horizon Tower. Image courtesy of JLL

Medistar Corp. and Texas A&M University have appointed JLL as leasing manager for Horizon Tower, a 30-story life sciences and medical office project underway in Houston’s Texas Medical Center.

Tim Gregory and Angela Barber will spearhead the leasing efforts at the property set to break ground later this year, with expected delivery in January 2024. Medistar is the tower’s developer, while American Triple I Partners is part of the financing team.

Horizon Tower will rise at 6929 Main St. within the $550 million Texas A&M Innovation Plaza, the 5-acre mixed-use campus that will also include a 19-story student housing building and an 18-story academic building. The integrated development will consist of a 17-story, 485,000-square-foot specialty space built atop a 13-story parking structure. Upon completion, the life sciences building will accommodate various biomedical, technology, clinical, medical and office purposes.

The development site is some 6 miles southwest of downtown Houston, across from Texas A&M University Park. The location is easily accessible through public transportation, with several bus and light rail stations nearby. The building will be less than 1 mile from another medical office tower where JLL was recently tapped to handle leasing.