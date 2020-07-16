JLL to Lease Houston MOB

6624 Fannin Tower

Texas Children’s Hospital has appointed JLL to manage leasing at 6624 Fannin Tower, a 506,000-square-foot medical office building within Houston’s Texas Medical Center. Chris Wadley and Mallory Douthit will lead the leasing efforts at the Class A property famous for its twin spire-topped octagonal components. According to Yardi Matrix data, Texas Children’s Hospital purchased the asset four years ago from Catholic Health Initiatives, in a portfolio transaction that also included the 227,670-square-foot Baylor Clinic.

Completed in 1991, the 27-story building at 6624 Fannin St. features almost 450,000 square feet of medical space and 22,000 square feet of retail. Designed by Cesar Pelli & Associates, the property also includes a 10-story parking garage and a 525-foot-long pedestrian bridge connecting the tower’s level two to the hospital across the street. The owner plans to upgrade 6624 Fannin by enhancing its common areas and adding retail amenities. JLL manages the building, which is leased to a mix of nearly 30 institutional and private health-care practices.

Located roughly 7 miles southwest of downtown Houston, 6624 Fannin is easily accessible through public transportation, having several bus and light rail train stations nearby. The property will be also close to Hines’ planned 52-acre life sciences hub adjacent to Texas Medical Center.