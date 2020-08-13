JLL to Lease Office Tower Near Wall Street

80 Pine Street. Image courtesy of JLL

Rudin Management Co. has selected JLL as exclusive leasing agent for 80 Pine Street, a Class A, 1.2 million-square-foot office building in Lower Manhattan. Vice Chairmen Frank Doyle and Alexander Chudnoff will lead the team handling the leasing efforts, which will also include Chairman & President Peter Riguardi, Executive Managing Director John Wheeler and Vice Presidents Eliza Akers and Kyle Young. Earlier this year, JLL helped broker a lease for Northwestern Mutual at 200 Liberty St., several blocks to the west.

Built in 1961, the property rises 38 floors and features floorplates ranging in size between 15,000 and 60,00 square feet. It has an 800,000-square-foot vacancy, which is being marketed as ideal for a headquarters location, and provides views of the East River bridges, Brooklyn, Governors Island and New York Harbor.

The asset is currently undergoing a Fogarty Finger Architecture-led capital improvement program which includes a complete renovation of the building lobby and street-level façade, as well as the replacement of mechanical, electrical and telecommunications systems. The tower has also been fitted out with a new filtration and air conditioning system.

Located in the midst of Financial District, 80 Pine Street sits two blocks away from the Seaport District, nearby shops, restaurants and the new concert center at Pier 17. Transportation is provided by the 2, 3, 4, 5, J and Z subway lines, the Staten Island Ferry and the NYC Ferry.