JLL to Lease, Reposition Los Angeles Medical Campus

St. Vincent Medical Center campus. Image courtesy of JLL

Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong has appointed JLL to lease and reposition the 674,000-square-foot St. Vincent Medical Center campus in Los Angeles, the brokerage firm announced.

Dr. Soon-Shiong’s multinantional holding company NantWorks purchased the sprawling property out of bankruptcy this April, paying $135 million to Verity Health System, according to Yardi Matrix data.

JLL’s Chris Isola, Bryan Lewitt, Tony Morales and Kellie Hill will spearhead the leasing efforts at the five-building medical campus.

The 391,000-square-foot St. Vincent Medical Center holds the distinction of being the city’s first hospital. Verity Health closed the building at 2131 W. Third St. in January, after a failed attempt to sell the property to KPC Group. The State of California leased and reopened the facility in April, as a surge hospital for COVID-19 patients. The lease expired September 30.

The 7.5-acre medical campus also includes:

A 46,273-square-foot Class A, medical office building at 2200 W. Third St.

A 34,449-square-foot medical office and life science building at 2222 Ocean View Ave.

A 110,003-square-foot medical and administrative office building at 201 S. Alvarado St.

A 92,927-square-foot residential building at 262 S. Lake Ave.

More than 1,300 parking spaces.

The St. Vincent Medical Center campus is roughly 2 miles from the city center in the Westlake district, two blocks south of Hollywood Freeway. The property is also 15 miles from another hospital rescued from bankruptcy in April.