JLL to Lease Revived Office Building in Midtown Manhattan

410 Park Ave.

Global Holdings Management Group has selected JLL as exclusive leasing and marketing agent for the repositioning of 410 Park Ave. in Midtown Manhattan’s Plaza District.

CommercialEdge data shows that Global purchased the 250,000-square-foot office property in 1995, for $34 million. The owner has commenced implementation of a thorough capital improvement plan, with the lobby revamp already completed. Upcoming upgrades include an elevator renovation, new conference area with lounge, as well as the addition of a full-service fitness center and golf simulator.

Built in 1958 on the corner of East 55th Street and Park Avenue, the 22-story mid-rise was designed by Emery Roth. The property’s ground floor is home to a Ferrari of New York showroom. Additionally, the property incorporates 8,000 square feet of retail.

Vice Chairman Paul Glickman, Managing Director Benjamin Bass, Senior Vice President Diana Biasotti, Associate Vice President Kristen Morgan, Vice President Natalia Martinez and Associate Harrison Potter will spearhead the leasing efforts. JLL will directly collaborate with Craig Panzirer, senior vice president & director of leasing at Global.

Last June, Glickman was part of the JLL team representing the landlord in a long-term lease signing in Midtown Manhattan. FTI Consulting committed to 120,720 square feet across three full floors at 1166 Ave.