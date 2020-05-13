JLL to Lease San Antonio Mixed-Use Project

Embrey Partners has chosen JLL to be the exclusive leasing company for the office component of 7600 Broadway, a mixed-use development in San Antonio. The project will encompass 52,835 square feet of office space and 216 residential units. Embrey plans to relocate its corporate offices at the new building once construction is finalized.

The development is slated for delivery in the fall of 2021. The company acquired the 4-acre parcel from Kopplow Construction in November 2018, according to public records, and broke ground at the site a year later. Frost Bank provided financing for the project.

Located at 7600 Broadway St., the office component will feature such amenities as conference and game rooms, a tenant lounge, a gym with private showers and an outdoor rooftop terrace. Situated at the junction between Broadway Street and Nacogdoches Road, the site is 2 miles south of San Antonio International Airport and 8 miles north of the city center.

JLL Managing Director Mark Krenger and Associate Meredith Howard will oversee the leasing efforts. Earlier this month, a different JLL team negotiated a 29,257-square-foot lease expansion on behalf of Venture Global LNG Inc.