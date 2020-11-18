JLL to Manage Brooklyn Flex Office Space

15 MetroTech Center

Brookfield Properties has appointed JLL to manage Orchard Workspace, a 50,000-square-foot flexible office and meeting space taking shape at 15 MetroTech Center, a 653,122-square-foot building in downtown Brooklyn. JLL has designed the site, is overseing its development and will take charge of operations.

Opening is slated for the spring of 2021. Upon completion, Orchard Workspace will offer coworking space, meeting rooms, custom team suites and virtual offices. The space will feature UV air purifiers, plants and mobile dividers, as well as workspace buffering and hand sanitation stations.

Completed in 2003, the 21-story building at 15 MetroTech Center features 42,000-square-foot floorplates and ground-floor retail. The office property is part of the 5.5 million-square-foot MetroTech Center, the country’s largest urban academic-industrial research campus which also includes street-level retail and a 3.5-acre centrally located park. Its tenant base includes Slate, Magellan Health, Think! Architecture and Design, Uniworld Group, Stratasys and JPMorgan Chase, among others.

The 1-acre property is some 3 miles from downtown Brooklyn, near Interstate 278. The location is easily accessible through public transportation, having access to 13 subway lines.