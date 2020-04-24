JLL Welcomes New SVP in Houston

Rip Reynolds, Senior Vice President, JLL. Image courtesy of JLL

JLL has selected Rip Reynolds as the new senior vice president in the company’s Houston office. He will serve as agency lead for the retail team.

Reynolds brings more than 15 years of experience in retail leasing and land transactions to the position. Prior to this, he spent 8 years at The Woodlands Development Co./Howard Hughes Corp., most recently as vice president of leasing and commercial land. His portfolio includes retail centers such as Hughes Landing, Waterway Square, Creekside Park Village Green and Lake Woodlands Crossing in The Woodlands. Before that, he was briefly a vice president of retail brokerage at CBRE. Prior to that position, Reynolds was a vice president at SRS Real Estate Partners.

Reynolds holds a bachelor’s degree in Kinesiology from the University of Houston.

This March, JLL named Jeff Eckert as head of office leasing.