JLL Wraps Up Lease Renewal at Two Urban Centre in Tampa

Tampa, Fla.—JLL has announced that the firm has completed a 33,005-square-foot lease renewal with Mortgage Contracting Services, a national mortgage services company headquartered in Texas, with operations across the U.S. MCS’ Tampa office will remain at Two Urban Centre, a 270,000-square-foot office building located at 4890 West Kennedy Ave., in Tampa’s Westshore neighborhood.

JLL Senior Vice President John Heald and JLL Associate Jordan Fogler represented MCS in the lease renewal. JLL SVP Jim Moler and JLL VP Deana Beer represented TIAA, the ownership entity of Two Urban Centre.

“Staying in Westshore was important for Mortgage Contracting Services’ long-term business goals, as the location offers easy access for clients and employees from both Tampa Bay and St. Petersburg,” said Jordan Fogler in prepared remarks. “As we evaluated the office space options in the Tampa market, we helped MCS keep its real estate costs down by renewing early and securing tenant improvement dollars to upgrade its existing office space.”

Situated in the heart of Westshore at 4890 West Kennedy Blvd., the Class A property is a 15-minute drive from downtown Tampa. Originally completed in 1984 and renovated in 2008, Two Urban Centre is one of Tampa’s most sought after office buildings and is currently 90 percent leased. The nine-story property features 31,000 to 32,000-square-foot floor plates, according to Yardi Matrix. Amenities include an AAA-diamond InterContinental Hotel, Shula’s Steakhouse, two full-service banks, a conference center, 24-hour access and security, a fitness center and dry cleaner. Roughly 1080 parking spaces are also available.

“The ownership’s continued investment in the property has contributed to its strong occupancy rate, consistently attracting and retaining tenants seeking class A office space with high-quality amenities, convenient location and excellent visibility,” added Jim Moler.

