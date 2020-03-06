Johnson Controls Expands Smart Camera Line

Illustra Pro Gen3 Bullet camera. Image courtesy of Johnson Controls

Johnson Controls has expanded its Illustra Pro camera line with a new product that is optimized for use in both medium and large-sized facilities. The Illustra Pro Gen3 Bullet camera features improvements on the Smart Wide Dynamic Range technology that maximizes video quality, while reducing setup time. The device is available with a standard or telephoto lens and megapixel resolutions of 3MP and 4K.

The camera’s smart technology automates picture tuning and dynamically optimizes the quality of the video stream in changing scenes and lighting conditions. Configuration profiles such as retail, gaming and indoor/outdoor scenes simplify the setup process by automatically tweaking the camera settings based on the environment.

The new camera, which follows the release of the Illustra Pro Mini-Dome last year, improves on features such as Illustra IntelliZip bandwidth management, safeguards against cyber attacks and Video Intelligence Analytics. The latter feature provides real-time event alarms that enable quick reaction to incidents.