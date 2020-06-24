Johnson Healthcare Starts Work on Austin MOB

Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin campus expansion. Rendering courtesy of Stantec

Johnson Healthcare Real Estate has broken ground on a 101,000-square-foot medical office building on the campus of Ascension Seton Medical Center in Austin. The development team includes Stantec as the project architect and Hoar Construction as the general contractor. Completion is slated for June 2021.

The project is taking shape at the intersection of Lamar Boulevard and 32nd Street and will include a 290-space parking garage. Upon completion, the building will be occupied by Ascension Seton, Capital Medical Clinic and The OB/GYN Group of Austin. Capital Medical Clinic will relocate from the neighboring Medical Park Tower. Ascension Seton will provide on-site cardiology, orthopedics and outpatient imaging services.

The Lamar Boulevard development marks Johnson’s 17th project for Ascension over the past three decades. Located at 1201 W. 38th St., Ascension Seton Medical Center is some 4 miles north of downtown Austin, near facilities such as Heart Hospital of Austin and Central Texas Rehabilitation Hospital. The property is also less than 4 miles north of the former University Medical Center Brackenridge, where a redevelopment project of Capital City Innovation is underway.