Join Us for the CPE-MHN 2020 Summit Series
- Oct 01, 2020
Gain insight into design trends, pick up marketing tips, find out how to close deals in this tough economic environment—and even do some networking. Register free of charge. As a bonus, we’ll reveal the winners of CPE‘s Distinguished Achievement Awards and MHN’s Excellence Awards.
Sign up today, and attend the sessions that interest you most. You get to choose what works best for you. We can’t wait to see you there!
Day 1: CPE Summit
Fireside Chat with Jodie McLean, CEO of Edens
Economists’ Roundtable
Breakout sessions:
- Getting the Deal Done
- Reimagining Your Space (Register here for this breakout session.)
Panelists:
Date: 11/4
Time: 1-4 pm ET
Day 2: MHN Summit
Opening Keynote Address from Moe Vela, CEO of The Vela Group and former Director of Administration for Vice President Joe Biden
Closing Keynote from NMHC President Doug Bibby
Breakout sessions:
- Marketing Makeover
- What’s Hot in Development and Design (Register here for this breakout session.)
Panelists:
Date: 11/5
Time: 1-4 pm ET
Thank you to our Sponsors:
Note from the editors: Every year we donate ticket proceeds to Habitat for Humanity NYC to help those in need. This year our event is free, but if you have the inclination, we encourage you to donate on your own: https://community.habitatnyc.org/donate.