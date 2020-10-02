Join Us for the CPE-MHN 2020 Summit Series

Don't miss this informative two-day virtual summit from CPE and MHN! This complimentary event will feature top industry insiders in both the commercial and multifamily real estate spaces.

Gain insight into design trends, pick up marketing tips, find out how to close deals in this tough economic environment—and even do some networking. Register free of charge. As a bonus, we’ll reveal the winners of CPE‘s Distinguished Achievement Awards and MHN’s Excellence Awards.

Sign up today, and attend the sessions that interest you most. You get to choose what works best for you. We can’t wait to see you there!

Day 1: CPE Summit

Jodi McLean, CEO of Edens

Fireside Chat with Jodie McLean, CEO of Edens

Economists’ Roundtable

Breakout sessions:


Panelists:

Jeff Adler
Yardi Matrix
Hugh Kelly
Hugh F. Kelly Real Estate Economics
Heidi Learner
CBRE Global Investors
Brian Nottage
JPMorgan Asset Management


Date: 11/4
Time: 1-4 pm ET

Day 2: MHN Summit

Opening Keynote Address from Moe Vela, CEO of The Vela Group and former Director of Administration for Vice President Joe Biden

Closing Keynote from NMHC President Doug Bibby

Moe Vela, CEO of The Vela Group
Doug Bibby, NMHC President


Breakout sessions:


  • Panelists:

    Ricardo Álvarez-Díaz
    Álvarez-Díaz & Villalón
    Kate Good
    HPI Properties
    Joshua Zinder
    JZA+D

     


    Date:     11/5
    Time: 1-4 pm ET

    Note from the editors: Every year we donate ticket proceeds to Habitat for Humanity NYC to help those in need. This year our event is free, but if you have the inclination, we encourage you to donate on your own: https://community.habitatnyc.org/donate.

