JV Breaks Ground on HPE’s Houston Campus

HPE campus at CityPlace. Rendering courtesy of Patrinely Group

A joint venture between Patrinely Group, USAA Real Estate and CDC Houston has broken ground on Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s campus at CityPlace, a 60-acre mixed-use project in Springwoods Village, a master-planned community in the Houston suburb of Spring, Texas.

Scheduled for completion in spring 2022, the HPE campus will have two interconnected five-story buildings with approximately 440,000 square feet of rentable space. Planned on-site amenities include a fitness center, pharmacy, laboratory, basketball court and roof terrace. The property will also have a multi-level parking structure with more than 2,000 spaces. The campus is designed to achieve LEED Silver certification.

The 11.7-acre project site within CityPlace is located at the northwestern corner of Interstate 45’s intersection with Grand Parkway, near the southeastern side of Springwoods Village. Plans for the larger, 2,000-acre community call for 12 million square feet of office space, 600,000 square feet of retail space, 700 hotel rooms and 5,000 homes at full build-out.

The development team includes design architect Pickard Chilton, executive architect Kirksey. D.E. Harvey Buildings is the project’s general contractor.

In April, Patrinely, USAA and CDC Houston sold one of its newly developed CityPlace properties to Northridge Capital. The buyer financed the deal with a $121 million acquisition loan.