JV Brings 102 KSF Medical Facility to Houston

A joint venture between Stream Realty Partners, AMD Global LLC and Diamond Realty Investments Inc. will develop Memorial Medical Pavilion, a 101,744-square-foot Class A medical office building in Houston. E4H Environments For Health has been contracted to design the facility, which is slated for occupancy at the beginning of 2019. The joint venture will break ground on the medical building at the end of the year.

Visibility and accessibility

Located on a 2-acre site west of Voss Road, in the heart of the Memorial Villages and just off Interstate 10, the five-story property will be minutes from Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center, Memorial City Mall and the Texas Medical Center. The asset will feature a freestanding parking garage.

“Off-campus medical office space is a limited resource in this community and we have generated unprecedented interest in this building,” said Rob Choksi, vice president at Stream, in prepared remarks. “Situated east of Memorial City and with roughly 270,000 vehicles per day along I-10, Memorial Medical Pavilion boasts an irreplaceable Houston location with superior visibility and convenient accessibility.”

Image courtesy of Stream Realty Partners