Karr Self Storage Arranges Fort Worth-Area Storage Transaction

Self Storage Solutions

Karr Self Storage Group of Marcus & Millichap has arranged the sale of Self Storage Solutions, an 83,850-square-foot facility in Burleson, Texas. The company’s Senior Vice President Brandon Karr and Senior Associate Danny Cunningham, based in Fort Worth, worked on behalf of the seller, a private family partnership, and procured the buyer in the transaction.

Self Storage Solutions occupies 4.1 acres at 2032 W. FM 917, alongside Chisholm Trail Parkway, within 24 miles of downtown Fort Worth. The location also provides exposure to around 3,400 cars per day. Approximately 22,000 people live within a 5-mile radius, with more than 11 net rentable square feet available per capita, according to Yardi Matrix.

Constructed in four phases between 2000 and 2011, the 13-building asset features storage spaces ranging from 40 to 400 square feet. Characteristics of the buildings include drive-up access, gated entry with personal code, security cameras and parking spaces. Additional services provided include on-site management, 24-hour access and moving and packaging supplies.

In October, the brokerage team facilitated the sale of More Space Storage Center, a 92,562-square-foot property in Odessa, Texas.

