KBS Inks 26 KSF Minneapolis Office Lease

Northland Center. Image courtesy of KBS Realty Advisors

KBS Realty Advisors has negotiated a 26,000-square-foot lease renewal at Northland Center, its 492,500-square-foot Class A office property in Bloomington, Minn. Cushman & Wakefield assisted the owner in the transaction with tenant Avtex, a customer experience consulting firm, which extended the lease for its headquarters.

Located on 13 acres at 3600 American Blvd. W., the LEED EBOM Silver-certified office park encompasses two seven-story buildings completed in 1979 and 1982 and renovated in 2010, Yardi Matrix shows. Situated close to France Avenue and Interstate 494, the site is 11 miles from Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport.

The property’s amenity package includes conference rooms, a modern gym, bike storage and a full-service café. The office park has housed Avtex’s headquarters since 2010, according to Cushman & Wakefield Executive Director Bill Rothstein. Northland Center’s tenant roster includes NorthMarq, FPA Multifamily, Cushman & Wakefield and Hance Financial, and the asset also has a 7,000-square-foot retail component.

In June, KBS finalized the $95.2 million disposition of two Class A office properties totaling 142,710 square feet in San Jose, Calif. EXAN Group was the buyer of the 142,720-square-foot portfolio.