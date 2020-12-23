KBS Secures 178 KSF Tenant at Minneapolis Tower

RBC Plaza at 60 South Sixth. Image courtesy of KBS

Fredrikson & Byron has signed a 178,000-square-foot lease at RBC Plaza at 60 South Sixth, a 710,332-square-foot office tower in downtown Minneapolis. The regional law firm will occupy almost nine floors at the KBS REIT III property starting with 2023, according to KBS Senior Vice President Dan Park. The REIT purchased the Class A, LEED Gold-certified asset for $126.5 million from Brookfield Properties in 2013, according to CommercialEdge.

Completed in 1991, the 40-story building at 60 S. Sixth St. underwent cosmetic renovations in 2014. The BOMA 360-certified asset features 12,000- to 30,000-square-foot floorplates, 40,000 square feet of retail across two floors and three climate-controlled skyway connections. Amenities include a conference center, a fitness center, bicycle storage and underground public parking, as well as a tenant lounge with wine lockers and a pool table.

Situated on more than 1 acre along the Nicollet Mall, RBC Plaza is also within walking distance of a bevy of retail options, entertainment venues and hotels. The location is easily accessible via public transportation, having several bus stations and the 5th Street light rail station nearby.

JLL’s Brent Robertson, Andrea Leon and Jon Dahl represented the landlord in the lease, while Mike Salmen, Larry Serota and Will McDonald of Transwestern negotiated the deal on behalf of the tenant. In November, a Transwestern team arranged a lease renewal and extension to 216,000 square feet at another Minneapolis high-rise located less than 1 mile from RBC Plaza.