Keith Anstine Moves up the Ladder with Wayne Homes

Keith Anstine, VP of systems integration, Wayne Homes

Uniontown, Ohio—Ohio-based custom home builder Wayne Homes recently announced the promotion of Keith Anstine as vice president of systems integration, a newly created position. In his new role, he will focus on management tools and systems, aiming to enhance both employee experience and customer satisfaction.

Anstine first served the company as assistant controller upon starting his career with Wayne Homes more than two decades ago. After several promotions, he became regional vice president of construction, his most recent role prior to being promoted.

“Keith’s diverse Wayne Homes’ experience and broad understanding of our operations, coupled with strong analytical skills and attention to detail, make him a perfect fit for this role,” said Todd Brown, Wayne Homes vice president of finance, in a prepared statement.

Uniontown, Ohio-based Wayne Homes is a custom home builder specialized in the On-Your-Lot niche operating in five states: Ohio, Pennsylvania, Indiana, Michigan, and West Virginia. The company was established more than four decades ago and currently showcases 16 model centers in its operating states.