Kennedy Wilson Welcomes New Head of Asset Management

Claudia Walraven, Head of Asset Management, Kennedy Wilson. Image courtesy of Kennedy Wilson

Kennedy Wilson has appointed Claudia Walraven to serve as head of asset management of its commercial real estate properties across the Western U.S. Her responsibilities will include implementing asset management strategies and supervising the operations of the company’s 10.5 million-square-foot portfolio, including leasing, development and renovations.

Prior to joining the firm, Walraven worked as senior vice president at Clarion Partners, where she carried out the investment strategy for a 4.2 million-square-foot portfolio of mixed-use assets with a total value of $2.5 billion. Over the past two years, she has closed leases totaling 750,000 square feet and executed more than $100 million in capital improvements.

Previously, Walraven held several positions at CBRE’s Global Investors Strategic Partners group, eventually becoming principal at the company. During her tenure, she took part in the leasing, management, acquisition and disposition of office assets with a total value of $3 billion.

Walraven holds an MBA in real estate finance from the University of Southern California and earned a Bachelor of Science degree with a focus on international business from the University of Montana.

In May, Kennedy Wilson and Fairfax Financial Holdings launched a $2 billion debt platform to pursue first mortgage loans secured by quality real estate assets in the Western U.S., Ireland and the U.K. Kennedy Wilson will serve as asset manager and invest an average of 20 percent in each investment.