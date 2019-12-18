Kentucky Industrial Development Receives Financing

415 Jones Road. Image courtesy of Trez Forman Capital

Trez Forman Capital has provided $38.8 million in financing for the development of two spec industrial buildings totaling 776,820 square feet in Walton, Ky. Stonemont Financial Group received the loan, according to public records. Trez Forman Capital’s team included CEO Brett Forman and Managing Director Russ Holland.

Located at 415 Jones Road, the two warehouse and distribution centers will be within the 55-acre Logistics Park 75, near the intersection of interstates 75 and 71, around 23 miles from downtown Cincinnati, Ohio. The development will enable access to the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport, where Amazon is building a 3-million-square-foot Prime cargo hub.

The larger building will feature 544,320 square feet and encompass two tenant bays of equal size. The second property is planned to feature 232,500 square feet of space comprising also two equal bays. The spaces might also be subdivided to accommodate more tenants. Characteristics of the buildings will include 36-foot clear heights and multiple dock-high doors.