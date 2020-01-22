Key West Hotel Joins Curio Collection

The Reach Key West, Curio Collection by Hilton. Image courtesy of Hilton

Hilton has added a Key West, Fla., hotel to its Curio Collection flag. The upper-upscale Reach Key West joined the brand, which includes nearly 80 properties worldwide, following multimillion-dollar renovations.

Owned by Park Hotels & Resorts, the redesigned 150-key resort is the first Curio property in the area and is positioned on the only natural sand beach in the southernmost tip of the continental U.S. Key West International Airport is located some 3 miles to the east, while Miami is roughly 160 miles away.

Located at 1435 Simonton St., the property offers a new oceanfront restaurant and bars, a pool, balconies in each unit, more than 4,000 square feet of indoor event space and a fitness center, as well as activities such as jet skiing, sailing, scuba diving, snorkeling and windsurfing.

In 2019, Park Hotels & Resorts struck one of the largest deals of the year with the acquisition of Chesapeake Lodging Trust in a cash and stock deal valued at $2.7 billion. In September, the company landed $950 million in financing from Bank of America for the deal. Following the merger, the hospitality REIT’s portfolio reached more than 70 properties, some of which were sold as part of a strategic disposition of non-core assets.