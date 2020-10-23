Kidder Mathews Closes Full-Building Los Angeles Lease

Jon Reno, Mark Vanis, Trevor Gale and Connor Ulf negotiated on behalf of the tenant, A-Thread Apparel.
7860 Paramount Blvd. Image courtesy of Kidder Mathews

Kidder Mathews has arranged a 141,872-square-foot, full-building industrial lease in Pico Rivera, Calif. Senior Vice Presidents Jon Reno, Mark Vanis and Trevor Gale, along with Senior Associate Connor Ulf assisted the tenant, A-Thread Apparel, an online retailer. The company does business under the Coop Home Goods name and also provides logistics services to specialized Amazon sellers.

Located on 7 acres at 7860 Paramount Blvd., the facility has a 7,551-square-foot office component, ESFR sprinklers, 32-foot clear heights, one drive-in and 19 dock-high loading doors. The building’s owner, Sares Regis, acquired a 104,118-square-foot industrial asset on the site in 2017 for $10.5 million, according to Yardi Matrix. Following the sale, the dated structure was demolished and replaced by the existing facility in 2019.

The property is a short distance from Interstate 5 and 10 miles southeast of downtown Los Angeles. The metro’s central industrial submarket has a vacancy rate of 2.2 percent for assets of a similar size, according to Jon Reno.

In June, a different Kidder Mathews team facilitated a 436,350-square-foot full-building lease at KKR’s Indian Commerce Center, 60 miles east in the Inland Empire. The brokerage assisted the tenant, Toolots Inc.

If you’d like to be featured in Brokers’ Corner, simply fill in our short form or send your deal to deals@cpe-mhn.com.

Regions