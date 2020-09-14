Kidder Mathews Adds Property Management Exec

Amos Bracero, Senior Vice President, Kidder Mathews. Image courtesy of Kidder Mathews

Kidder Mathews has appointed Amos Bracero as senior vice president, in which role he will lead property management services for the firm’s Orange County and the Greater Los Angeles markets. His responsibilities include overseeing the firm’s property management teams, managing select client assets and client development and support.

Bracero has 25 years of commercial property management experience, including managing a portfolio that grew from 13 to 130 properties in 30 states and overseeing more than 5 million square feet of Class A industrial space in Southern California. Bracero previously served as property manager at California Commercial Real Estate Services, where he opened three Class A healthcare centers for Orange County’s Hoag Hospital and managed a medical office portfolio.

Prior to that, he was vice president and group manager of property management for JLL’s Southwest region. Bracero has also held positions with CBRE, Thompson National Properties and Grubb & Ellis. During his time at value-add investment and asset management firm Thompson National, Bracero oversaw a 19-million-square-foot national portfolio consisting of office, industrial, and retail assets.

In June, Kidder Mathews represented manufacturing equipment distributor Toolots Inc. in a full-building industrial lease deal in Moreno Valley, Calif. KKR owns the 436,350-square-foot property.