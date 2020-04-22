Kidder Mathews Strengthens Data Center Valuation Team

Gene Williams, Senior Vice President & Co-Leader, Valuation Advisory Services, Kidder Mathews. Image courtesy of Kidder Mathews

Kidder Mathews has added Gene Williams to its Valuation Advisory Services division. The industry veteran appraiser will serve as senior vice president & co-leader of the data center valuation group and work out of the firm’s Silicon Valley office. The move comes two months after the company announced a leadership shuffle and promoted president & COO Bill Frame to the role of CEO.

Prior to joining the company, Williams held a senior director position at Cushman & Wakefield for three years. Before that, he spent 10 years as first vice president and director at CBRE. Williams has also served as regional manager at Dana Commercial Credit and as vice president at First Interstate Bank. He has over three decades of experience in commercial real estate appraisal and is recognized on a national level for his data center valuation expertise.

Williams holds a CCIM designation and an MAI certification, having served as the president of the North California Chapter of The Appraisal Institute. He earned a bachelor of business administration degree in real estate and finance from the Baylor University Hankamer School of Business.