Kidder Mathews to Market 101 KSF WA Office Building

Redmond Technology Center

Kidder Mathews has been selected to market the Redmond Technology Center, a 101,728-square-foot, LEED office building in Redmond, Wash. The asset last traded in 2016 for $30 million, according to the Daily Journal of Commerce.

Built in 2008, the five-story Class A office property features a two-story lobby, underground parking and a fitness center. Located at 18300 Redmond Way, the office building offers convenient access to the East Link Light Rail extension, which is part of a regional effort to accommodate the influx of residents into the area. The light rail will connect people from the eastside to the downtown Seattle, Sea-Tac Airport and the University of Washington.

The Redmond Technology Center is close to various retail and dining venues, including Whole Foods, Peet’s Coffee, Jimmy Johns, Chipotle Mexican Grill, as well as other restaurants at Redmond Town Center.

Redmond is part of Seattle’s rapid growth, which benefits from major expansion projects spearheaded by large tech companies including Facebook, Microsoft and Amazon. The metro has more than 6 million square feet of office space under construction, according to Yardi Matrix. Kidder Mathews’s Andy Miller, Joe Lynch and Dan Harden are the listing brokers. Lance Mueller & Associates was the architect.

Image courtesy of Kidder Mathews