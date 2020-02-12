Kidder Mathews’ Upcoming Leadership Shuffle

Bill Frame, CEO, Kidder Mathews. Image courtesy of Kidder Mathews

Kidder Mathews has promoted President & COO Bill Frame to be the new CEO, starting on July 1st. Jeff Lyon, who served as the company’s CEO for the past 21 years will transition out of the role and continue to serve as chairman of the board. Brian Hatcher, currently president of brokerage, will assume Frame’s role.

Frame joined Kidder Mathews in 1993 as office sales and leasing specialist. He served on the board of directors for 18 years and was the managing director of the firm’s Tacoma, Wash., office for 16 years. He became the company’s president & COO in 2016. The newly appointed CEO has a B.A. in business administration from University of Washington.

Hatcher has been with the company since 1997, when he joined as leasing and sales expert. During his tenure, he has served on the board of directors and strategic planning committee. In 2011, Hatcher has been promoted to president of brokerage for Washington and Oregon.

Last June, Kidder Mathews expanded its San Diego office with the appointment of two vice presidents. Robert Black and Sean McNee previously served as senior managing directors at Newmark Knight Frank.